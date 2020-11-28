No new deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

DOVER – No new deaths were reported due to COVID-19 and the number of critically ill patients dropped by two in the most recent update by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Saturday.



The state’s number of deaths overall remained at 763 as of Friday at 6 p.m., with 376 occurring in New Castle County, 128 in Kent and 259 in Sussex. The numbers included 393 females and 370 males.



Of all the deaths, 431 have been residents of long-term care facilities.



While the number of critically ill patients fell to 29 from the day before, cases increased by 500 to 34,760. Another 208 patients were reported as recovered, upping the state’s total since March 11 to 17,082.



Hospitalizations stood at 202 in the report, up from 187 a day earlier.



There have been 19,409 positive cases in New Castle County, 4,899 in Kent and 10,253 in Sussex County, according to the DPH. There are 109 cases of unknown origin.