No timetable for Phase Three of reopening, says Gov. Carney

WILMINGTON — There is currently no timetable for Delaware to move to Phase Three of its reopening plan after the shutdown put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Gov. John Carney said at his weekly press briefing on Tuesday.

While Gov. Carney noted the state’s COVID-19 numbers keep improving, he said a move to Phase Three would send a message that the virus is no longer a threat.

“It would send a signal to folks which is frankly not the right signal to send now which is we’ve accomplished our goal to stomp out the virus and we can go back to normal,” Gov. Carney said. “It’s really a question of balancing that messaging out, the need to continue on pace, to wear a mask, to social distance, to stomp down the virus and enable us to bring children back to schools and businesses more open so they can get revenue and survive to put people back to work.”

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in its daily report on Tuesday — marking more than a week since the last time the number of new cases was in triple digits.

The percentage of positive tests were 4% for Tuesday’s data as the seven-day rolling average is 3.8%. Both of those numbers are under the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% and Gov. Carney reiterated his desire for Delaware to remain below that benchmark.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations remained near their lowest total since March, at 35 according to the DPH on Tuesday. Of those 35, 13 are considered to be in critical condition.

The DPH also announced no new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. Delaware’s death toll from the virus stayed at 591.

With the improving numbers, Gov. Carney said he is more concerned with Delaware getting to a place where schools can reopen before moving to Phase Three.

“To do that, we have to have conditions on the ground that warrant it,” Gov. Carney said. “We’re almost there, we’re getting there. The way to do that is to really lean into the guidance and restrictions on activity that exist.”

Based on current numbers, the state is recommending a hybrid reopening of schools between online and in-person learning, although the final decision will be left up to the individual districts.

Gov. Carney said not much will change throughout most business sectors in Phase Three, with the most affected businesses being restaurants and bars in terms of capacity.

“We have two objectives reinvigorate the economy and bring children back to school, they’re connected and that’s what will guide our decisions with respect to the remaining reopening that has to occur,” Gov. Carney said. “Most of that is restaurant capacity and gatherings in places that are the greatest risk of transmitting the virus in our communities.”