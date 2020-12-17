Nonprofit Support Program to accept applications for third round of funding

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Nonprofit Support Program will be opening applications for a third round of funding Friday at 8 a.m. for eligible nonprofits. This program is exclusively for nonprofits and leverages $25 million in federal CARES Act funding.



These awards are compliance-based and noncompetitive. All nonprofits who meet the eligibility are encouraged to apply and to take note of the changes to the program.



One significant change to the program is an increase to the maximum cap of total qualified expenses per organization from $100,000 to $150,000 over all three rounds of funding. This revised level of funding is inclusive of both Part I and Part II of the program.



Additionally, any nonprofit, regardless of operating budget size, is eligible to apply for up to $150,000 in reimbursement if they have qualified expenses that have not yet been reimbursed. This new parameter to the program applies even if a nonprofit organization has already been awarded funds in previous rounds.



The Delaware Nonprofit Support Program has two opportunities: Part I and Part II. To be eligible for the program, an organization must be a Delaware 501(c)3 or a 501(c)3 that provides services in the state of Delaware.



Part I is designed to reimburse Delaware nonprofits for allowable COVID-19 expenses. Part II assists nonprofits with incremental expenses related to increasing service demand. Nonprofits, if they meet the eligibility requirement for Parts I and II, are encouraged to apply for both.



Another new aspect for the third round of funding is that there are no maximum funding levels for Parts I and II as in previous rounds, with the total eligibility inclusive of Parts I and II at $150,000.



The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement and its collaborative partners encourage nonprofits to visit the Delaware CARES Act funding web portal (decaresfunds.org) for additional information about the enhancements for this round of funding of the program. Nonprofits that need hands-on technical assistance in preparing an application or have additional questions should contact DANA directly at decaresfunds@delawarenonprofit.org or by clicking the “Contact Us” button on the web portal.