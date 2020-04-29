We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Nonprofits to work together in response to COVID-19

Four nonprofit and philanthropic organizations are teaming up to generate resources necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Delaware. The group is coordinating fundraising, grantmaking and volunteer activities.
Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, Delaware Community Foundation, Philanthropy Delaware and United Way of Delaware are partnering to coordinate charitable resources to maximize impact statewide during this crisis.

Donations can be made to Delaware Does More: COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund at United Way at UWDE.org/COVID19 and Delaware COVID-19 Strategic Response Fund at the DCF at delcf.org/coronavirus.

