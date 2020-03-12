Number of Delaware coronavirus cases rises to four

DOVER — Three more Delawareans have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the state announced Thursday. The news comes one day after the first person tested positive in Delaware.

The three new cases all involve University of Delaware students — two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher — who had contact with the first individual at an off-campus social event in February. The initial positive test result comes from a faculty member over age 50 who was exposed to a confirmed case of the virus in another state.

All four people are doing well and have quarantined themselves at home, the Delaware Division of Public Health said.

The state and the university are working to identify individuals who may have been exposed and will provide guidance to anyone affected by the virus.