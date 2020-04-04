Number of positive coronavirus cases nears 600

Positive cases of coronavirus in the state increased to 593 Saturday, marking a jump of more than one hundred cases from the day before.

Across the state, 14 people have died from COVID-19, and 95 people are hospitalized. However, 71 people have recovered from the virus.

Of those tested in Delaware, 5,874 cases have been negative.

Across the state, there are 400 positive cases in New Castle County, 68 positive cases in Kent County and 125 positive cases in Sussex County.

The most amount of cases falls between the ages of 18 and 49; 322 women and 271 men have tested positive.