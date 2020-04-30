On the Bright Side: Milford artist aids fight vs. virus with T-shirt sales

This shirt design by KAM Productions is to honor those working in healthcare in Delaware during the current COVID-19 pandemic. For each shirt purchased, KAM Productions will donate one to a hospital to be gifted to a healthcare worker. Courtesy of KAM Productions

MILFORD — Keith Mosher wanted to give back to Delaware’s healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the owner of KAM Productions, the Milford-based artist got to work on some T-shirt designs.

Mr. Mosher came up with two shirts for sale. The first features KAM Productions’ horseshoe crab logo with the 302 area code in the middle, and the other has an outline of Delaware with the 302 horseshoe crab in the middle and the hashtag “302as1” underneath.

For every shirt bought, KAM Productions is donating one to a local hospital to be gifted to a healthcare worker. A portion of sales from each shirt sold will go to the Food Bank of Delaware as well.

“When we first put it together, we got some feelers from people we know in the healthcare industry and they really love it,” Mr. Mosher said. “It’s really snowballed from there.”

Shirts can be bought at www.Kamproductions.com with unisex, women’s and youth available. All shirts are $24. KAM Productions has free shipping on all orders with a 3-to-5 business day processing time.

The first round of orders ends Saturday at midnight and will be delivered by May 11. The second round begins Sunday and lasts until Saturday, May 9 — those will be delivered by May 18.

Shirts are available in four color options — heather green, heather gold, heather neon blue and military green.

Mr. Mosher and his wife Karlin Maull said through the first three days the shirts were on sale they have raised $500 for the Food Bank of Delaware and have donated 75 to local hospitals.

“You don’t know how it will do until people see it, but they’re really reaching out and grabbing onto it,” Ms. Maull said. “That’s why we do this.”

The hashtag “#302as1” is also on the sleeve of the horseshoe crab shirt. Mr. Mosher said he wants to see that hashtag take off as a sense of Delaware pride.

“That’s something that can really represent Delaware,” Mr. Mosher said. “We’re the first state and everyone is working together with what we’re going through.”

People have also gone above and beyond the buy-one, gift one deal.

KAM Productions has received several bulk orders to donate to different wings of various hospitals.

“That’s been really awesome,” “Ms. Maull said. “Them saying it’s a morale booster let’s us know we’re doing the right thing.”