One COVID-related death, 118 cases reported in Delaware

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced one new COVID-19-related death on Monday, raising the state’s total to 634.

The most recent death was an 80-year-old individual from New Castle County, who had an underlying health condition, according to the DPH.

It was the 312th COVID-19-related death in New Castle, which leads the state’s three counties. Sussex County is next with 206 while Kent County has recorded 116 deaths.

The DPH also announced an additional 118 positive cases of the virus on Monday, upping the total number of positives to 20,389. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of 6 p.m. on Sunday.

By county, New Castle County has had 10,198 positive cases, followed by Sussex County with 6,761 cases, Kent County with 2,937 cases and 493 cases where the county is not yet known.

The seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests was at 6.8%. That statistic has stayed between 6.6% and 7.2% for 10 days after being below the World Health Organization’s recommended mark of 5% for most of August and early September.

The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 stayed the same as the day prior at 60, with 13 considered in critical condition, according to the DPH.

The DPH reported an additional 20 recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 10,577 while 1,662 people tested negative for COVID-19, increasing that total to 263,426.

In addition to the state’s 19 fixed COVID-19 testing sites, there are a combined three pop-up drive-thru sites this week in Kent County and Sussex County.

In Kent County, Smyrna Middle School is hosting a drive-thru testing event today, followed by another testing event on Wednesday at Smyrna Elementary school. Both testing events will run from 2 to 7 p.m.

In Sussex County, there is a pop-up testing event Thursday at the Owens Campus of Delaware Technical Community College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants can register in advance for the three pop-up sites by visiting delaware.curativeinc.com. Limited on-site registration will be available, but the wait time is longer.

For a full list of COVID-19 testing sites, visit de.gov/gettested.