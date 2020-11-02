One COVID school category moves into ‘red’ phase in Delaware

DOVER — One of the state’s three criteria for reopening schools has moved into the “red” phase this week for the first time.

The new COVID-19 case rate statewide is at 111.3 per 100,000 people, using data for the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30. This pushes it above 100, going from yellow and into the red phase, which represents a significant risk of community spread.

The state’s other two categories, percentage of tests which are positive and average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people, both remained in the yellow. Since two of the three categories are in yellow, the statewide guidance is still yellow, meaning schools may use a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person learning options with precautions in place.

If one of the other two categories goes into red, the state guidance will then shift to closing school buildings and remote learning only. Delaware has been in the yellow phase for remote learning since the Delaware Division of Public Health released the guidance in July.

The positive case rate will need to drop below 100 per 100,000 people to move back into the yellow.

Average daily hospitalizations per 100,000 people will remain in yellow as long as its between 10 and 25. It is at 10.0 currently, marking the third consecutive week it is yellow after being in the green all summer.

Percentage of tests that are positive will be yellow if it’s between 1% to 8%. It is currently 3.4% — up three-tenths from last week.

The DPH reports statewide aggregate data on the total number of COVID-19 positive cases among students and staff who were in-person at a school or child care facility while potentially infectious each Friday. The update as of Sept. 1 to this most recent Friday was:

• Child care – 28 students and 36 staff positive.

• Private K-12 – 60 students and 33 staff positive.

• Public K-12 – 40 students and 88 staff positive.

The DPH announced 183 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its daily report on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 25,311. There were no new deaths to report on Monday, leaving the number of COVID-19-related deaths at 710. All numbers via the DPH reflect data as of Sunday at 6 p.m.

The number of individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 increased by nine compared to the day prior, up to 111. Of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 are considered critical.

The 111 hospitalizations are the most statewide since Oct. 14.

Sussex County leads the state in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 60 — the most in the county since there was 61 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 on June 24. Sussex County’s hospitalizations were as low as three on Sept. 9 before an uptick over the last two months.

New Castle County makes up 46 of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations while the other five are from Kent County.

The DPH also reported 84 more recoveries from the virus to increase that total to 13,375 while an additional 2,137 individuals tested negative to bring that total to 329,359.