One more coronavirus death adds to Delaware’s toll

DOVER — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced one new COVID-19-related death on Monday.

The additional death was a 94-year-old Kent County woman with no underlying health conditions. She was a resident of a nursing home.

It was the 605th COVID-19 death in Delaware and the 368th from a long-term care facility. Kent County has now had 110 deaths, trailing New Castle County (300) and Sussex County (195).

The DPH also announced 96 new positive cases of the virus, upping the state’s total to 17,429. By county, New Castle County has had the most cases with 8,190, followed by Sussex County with 6,330 cases, Kent County with 2,624 cases and 285 cases where the county is not yet known.

All data via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

Currently 58 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware — an increase of three compared to the previous day. Of those currently hospitalized, 16 are considered critical.

The percentage of positive tests was 4.3% for the data released on Monday, which raised the seven-day rolling average to 4.9%.

The DPH added 63 recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total to 9,381. There were also 2,102 people who tested negative for the virus as that total increased to 219,420.