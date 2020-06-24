One new COVID-19 death in Delaware, hospitalizations fall

SMYRNA — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced one additional fatality related to COVID-19 in its daily report on Wednesday.

The DPH also announced 42 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Delaware, an increase of 15 from the day prior. But the current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped from 91 to 85.

The numbers reported were as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the DPH said.

The most recent death announced Wednesday involved a 70-year-old male resident of New Castle County who had underlying health conditions, the DPH said.

In total, 505 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, according to the DPH. That number increased by 67 on Tuesday when the state added 67 people to its COVID-19 death toll after reviewing data from April.

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 range in age from 21 to 104-years-old. Of those who have died, 267 were females and 238 were males. A total of 240 individuals were from New Castle County, 89 were from Kent County and 176 were from Sussex County.

The DPH said 44 more Delawareans recovered from positive COVID-19 cases. A total of 6,598 Delawareans have now recovered from the virus, meaning they had gone at least a week without symptoms.

There have been 87,312 negative cases based on preliminary results reported to the DPH by state and commercial laboratories.

As of Tuesday, of the current 85 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 18 are listed as critical ill.

Delaware’s total positive cases is at 10,889 with 4,720 in New Castle County, 4,522 in Sussex County, 1,628 in Kent County and 19 where the county is unknown.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the DPH’s My Healthy Community data portal online at myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed online at coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.

For the latest on Delaware’s response, go online to de.gov/coronavirus.