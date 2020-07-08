One new death, 48 new positive cases statewide

DOVER – Delaware’s Division of Public Health Wednesday afternoon reported one new COVID-19 related death and 48 additional confirmed positive coronavirus cases through 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.

That brings the total positive cases in Delaware to 12,462.

There have been 515 deaths, which includes 458 confirmed and 57 “probable” deaths due to COVID-19.

The most recent reported death was a 64-year-old individual in New Castle County. That person had underlying health conditions, according to DPH.

By county, state data shows New Castle with 5,583 positive cases, Sussex at 4,988 and Kent with 1,790.

DPH reported 57 people remain hospitalized, 11 in critical condition, through its most recent report July 7.

New Castle County has had the most COVID-19 deaths, 215. Individuals age 65 and over account for 82 percent of deaths statewide.