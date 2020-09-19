One new death reported in daily COVID-19 update

DOVER — The state’s COVID-19 related death toll rose by one to 621 and 83 new positive cases were announced by the Delaware Division of Public Health on Saturday.

Regarding school reopening criteria updated each Saturday, Delaware was deemed to be in a continuing minimal to moderate risk of community spread. It has been in that category since at least July 18.



“Schools may use a hybrid model of remote learning and in-person learning options with precautions in place,” according to DPH recommendations .



After reaching 68 on Sept. 12, the number of hospitalizations fell five of the next days and stood at 53 in the latest report. The state’s average of 6.3 hospitalizations per 100,000 people was rated as a minimal risk to school reopenings.



Delaware’s healthcare system continues to have a stable amount of personal protective equipment, with two weeks-plus of glasses, masks, gloves, goggles and face shield inventory available. ICU and ventilator availability is stable as well, with 75% or less occupied.