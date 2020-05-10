Order modifies requirements for shortened school year

WILMINGTON – Gov. John Carney on Sunday signed the 16th modification to his State of Emergency declaration, suspending end-of-year evaluations for educators, professional development requirements and assessments due to the suspension of the school year caused by COVID-19.



The latest modification assures that Delaware’s students and educators will not be punished for the shortened school year, also waiving the required learning hours for students and teacher days. School districts and charter schools must still complete remote learning plans submitted to the Delaware Department of Education.



According to the latest modification:



“Students and educators across our state, especially our 2020 senior class, have been significantly affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” Gov. Carney said.

“These changes in our latest modification will make sure students and educators are not punished because of the shortened school year.



“Thank you to all of Delaware’s students, educators and school leaders who have really leaned into remote learning during this challenging, unusual time. We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19.



“But Delawareans can’t let up. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wear a face covering when you need to go out. Wash your hands. Cover your cough. Disinfect surfaces frequently. And stay informed at de.gov/coronavirus.”



Due to extreme hardships that commercial anchored grill net fishers have faced due to COVID-19, Gov. Carney’s modification also extended the season closing date for the use of anchored grill nets from Sunday to midnight on June 1.



Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 211. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.



Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.