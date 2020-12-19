Over 700 Delaware health care workers receive COVID vaccine

DOVER — A total of 750 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care staff at Delaware’s six health systems and three sites of one long-term care organization as of Friday at noon, according to information provided by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The DPH, which is coordinating the state’s vaccine distribution efforts, expects to receive an additional 2,925 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine next week. Additional supply is being set aside through the federal long-term care/pharmacy program partnership, DPH officials said.

Bayhealth’s Kent County campus, Beebe Healthcare, TidalHealth Nanticoke, ChristianaCare, Saint Francis Healthcare, Nemours duPont Hospital for Children and the DPH’s Public Health clinics all had some staff members receive their first doses of the vaccine this week. Additionally, Silver Lake Center, Genesis HealthCare in Dover was the first long-term care facility to receive the vaccine on Thursday while Genesis Milford Center also administered the vaccine to some staff members

“Our frontline health care workers continue to lead by example, and I want to thank all of those Delawareans who rolled up their sleeves this week and received the vaccine,” said Gov. John Carney in a statement. “Your hard work and leadership will get us through this crisis. As our health care workers know, we continue to face a winter surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Let’s all do our part, and do what works. Wear a mask. Don’t gather with friends or family outside your household. Stay vigilant.”

The DPH is also preparing for the expected arrival of Monderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. The DPH expects to receive 16,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine within days of the approval, which could happen today. These doses will go to hospitals, EMS, health centers such as La Red Medical Center, Westside Family Health and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, DPH clinics, and others to continue to vaccinate staff, according to the DPH’s distribution plan.

Delaware has recorded 49,109 positive cases of COVID-19 since the first reported case on March 11. There were 323 new cases added to the total in the DPH’s daily report, which reflects data as of Thursday at 6 p.m. The number of new positive cases appeared to be much lower than recent days due to reporting delays by some testing labs, according to the DPH.

The DPH said the total is not reflective of the true level of infection and it expects the total number of new cases reported for today to be much higher than the typical day due to this reporting delay.

Statewide hospitalizations remained at an all-time high of 407 for the second day in a row. That number has gone up by 44 in the last seven days. Of those currently hospitalized, 68 are considered critical cases, which is an increase of 19 from last week.

The DPH also reported nine new deaths in Friday’s report to bring the state’s total to 854. The most recent deaths ranged in age from 60 years old to 104 years old and all nine had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH.

Four of the nine were Kent County residents while three were from New Castle County and two were Sussex County residents.

Two individuals were residents of a long-term care center. The DPH said there have been 1,769 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents and 463 COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities, as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

The DPH is monitoring numerous outbreaks in long-term care centers since late September. Resident and staff tallies represent cumulative case totals between Sept. 25 and Thursday:

• Cadia Healthcare Silverside in Wilmington — 51 residents and 43 staff members.

• Regency Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington — 74 residents and 46 staff positive.

• Lofland Park in Seaford — 19 residents and 17 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol in Dover — 45 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Delmar Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Delmar — 38 residents and 34 staff positive.

• The Moorings at Lewes in Lewes — 15 residents and 36 staff positive.

• Oak Bridge Terrace at Cokesbury Village in Hockessin — 15 residents and 13 staff positive.

• Brookdale in Dover — 58 residents and 33 staff positive.

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow in Newark — 16 residents and 21 staff positive.

• Churchman Village in Newark — 49 residents and 28 staff positive.

• Foulk Manor South in Wilmington — 25 residents and 26 staff positive.

• Hillside Center in Wilmington — 21 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Kutz Senior Living in Wilmington — 12 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Hockessin — 67 residents and 23 staff positive.

• Westminster Village in Dover — 42 residents and 20 staff positive.

• Brandywine Assisted Living at Seaside in Rehoboth Beach — 39 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare in Milford — 24 residents and 14 staff positive.

• Seaford Center Nursing Home in Seaford — 14 residents and 15 staff positive.

• Harrison House Senior Living in Georgetown — 12 residents and 12 staff positive.

• WillowBrooke Court Skilled Center at Manor House in Seaford — 32 residents and 24 staff positive.

Staff writer Tim Mastro can be reached at tmastro@newszap.com.

Follow @TimMastroDSN on Twitter.