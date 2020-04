Their discussion came on the heels of Mr. Bittle’s Delaware State News story headlined “ Back to business? With eye to future, caucus leaders say no need to meet yet. “

Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne and Delaware State News General Assembly reporter Matt Bittle recently discussed how the Delaware General Assembly is navigating the coronavirus crisis.

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page

CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019

CDC: What to do if You Are Sick

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.