Past DOC results part of current COVID numbers

DOVER — Delaware’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 16,340 as past test results reported by the Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) were recently processed into the Delaware Division of Public Health’s (DPH) surveillance system.

The DPH announced 82 new cases in its daily update on Friday, for data as of Thursday at 6 p.m.

It also added an additional 291 cases to previous days due to the processing of the DOC data. The DPH also received 88 DOC-related positive cases on Wednesday which it said accounted for a larger-than normal cumulative increase reported on Thursday.

The updated data from the DOC comes from when it administered more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests to inmates in July, including tests for 975 inmates at Sussex Correctional Institution and 80 inmates at Morris Community Corrections Center, according to the DPH.

The DPH said it requested that DOC begin submitting all test results electronically via CSV file, after previously submitting cases by scanning completed DPH disease report forms, and sending them via secure fax. The new CSV file system was implemented in July following recent training.

The DPH said the first electronic report from the DOC was submitted and processed into the DPH surveillance system last week. It contained nearly 300 test results from July, including approximately 100 positive test results, according to the DPH.

The DOC submitted its remaining reports late last week and the DPH said those reports contain more than 1,000 test results. As a result of inputting this data this week, the public will notice a larger-than-typical increase in the cumulative total of positive cases through the weekend, the DPH said. The additional cases do not represent new infections.

Since the cases from the DOC are applied to previous days and not considered new cases, the DPH said the number of new COVID-19 cases remained below 100 per day this past week for the first time since late-June.

For the data released on Friday, there are currently 38 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Delaware, including 10 in critical condition. The DPH also announced no new COVID-19 related deaths, keeping the state’s total at 593.

The percentage of persons who tested positive was 5.2% and the seven-day rolling average was 4.3%.

There was an additional 1,474 people who tested negative, bringing that total to 191,135. The DPH also announced 26 more recoveries, increasing the total number of recoveries to 8,613.

Of the five COVID-19 related deaths in the last seven days, none were residents of a long-term care facility, the DPH said.

As of Thursday at 6 p.m., there have been a total of 1,234 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents. A total of 362 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19, according to the DPH.