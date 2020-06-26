Percentage of long-term care COVID deaths remains steady at nearly two-thirds

DOVER — Three hundred twenty-nine of Delaware’s 507 COVID-related deaths have involved residents of long-term care facilities.

The Division of Public Health in its Friday release on coronavirus data said 65% of fatalities have come from nursing homes and similar places. Residents make up less than 11% of total cases statewide.

Delaware has seen 11,017 official coronavirus cases, with the first coming March 11.

“While the total cumulative number of positive cases has increased by 37 between yesterday and today, the difference between the cumulative total increase and the increase in new cases is due a data quality review during the transition to a new data surveillance system, which identified duplicate records in the data system,” DPH said.

“Removing duplicate records results in changes to the overall cumulative statistics. According to data entered as of 6 p.m., Thursday, 78 new positive cases were reported to DPH on June 25.”

Although the total of nursing home residents who have died from COVID-19 jumped from 278 to 329 in one week (nursing home data is only released weekly, unlike general case information), that does not imply all 51 passed away in one seven-day period. Rather, the increase is due to 67 prior fatalities stemming from COVID that were not counted in the system. Those deaths were identified by DPH during a review of data, the agency said this week.

In addition to the resident cases, there have been 461 instances and one death involving staffers at long-term care sites, although DPH cautioned such data may not be complete.

The top three locations — Harrison House Senior Living, Genesis Healthcare’s Milford Center and Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — have seen 103 combined deaths. That’s about 31% of nursing home fatalities.

There have been 170 such fatalities across 24 sites in New Castle County, 114 across seven in Sussex County and 45 across four in Kent County.

Of the 11,017 total positive cases, 4,840 have involved residents of New Castle. There have been 4,519 involving people in Sussex and 1,635 involving those from Kent.

Additionally, the addresses for 23 people who have caught the virus are currently unknown, DPH said.

As of Thursday night, 78 people were hospitalized from COVID, with 15 critically ill.

DPH said 6,661 Delawareans who have caught the virus have recovered, meaning they’ve gone seven days or more without symptoms. The other 40% of Delawareans who have contracted COVID-19 are either dealing with it or are deceased.

About 1.15% of Delawareans have tested positive DPH said 102,100 people have been tested, although that figure is preliminary and does not include an unknown number of pending results.

There were no new deaths in the latest update.