Percentage of positive COVID-19 tests rises in Delaware

DOVER — The seven-day rolling average of percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Delaware continued to rise in the latest data released by the Department of Public Health on Saturday.

Between Wednesday and Thursday the stat jumped from 5.5% to 6% and between Thursday and Friday it continued to rise to 6.1%. This was after percentage positive rates of 8.4% on Thursday and 7.8% on Friday.

On Tuesday, the seven-day rolling average for positive tests was 4.7%.

Previously, the rolling average of percentage of people who tested positive had not passed the 6% threshold since July 15. The World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5% or less.

This came as the number of COVID-19 deaths in Delaware remained steady at 613. The state has not announced a new death attributable to the virus since Tuesday.

The DPH announced 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. All numbers via the DPH represent data as of Friday at 6 p.m.

Recently, the number of positive cases has been increasing faster in New Castle than Delaware’s other two counties.

Since Monday, New Castle County has added 328 cases while Kent and Sussex counties have added 53 cases and 73 cases respectively.

Adults aged 18 to 34 still have the highest rate of infection of any age group with 281.5 deaths per 100,000 people. Thirty-five to 49 year-olds aren’t far behind with 261 cases per 100,000.

The rate of older adults contracting the virus has remained relatively low with just 198.6 people per 100,000 aged 50 to 64 and 174.4 people per 100,000 aged 65 or older contracting the virus.

Still, 507 people aged 65 or older have died of COVID-19 in Delaware, which is more than four times the total number of people under 65 who have died from the virus.

The state has continued to test new people for COVID-19, including 7,090 since Monday.

The Rehoboth Beach ZIP code has continued to have the highest rate of testing with 5,211.1 people tested per 10,000.

One of the northernmost ZIP codes in the state, centered on Greenville, is catching up with a rate of 4,616.3 people tested per 10,000.

While non-Hispanic whites continue to make up the bulk of those tested in terms of sheer quantity, Latinos and non-Hispanic Blacks continue to be tested at higher rates than other groups in the state.