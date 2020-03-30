Perdue halts production temporarily after two test positive for COVID-19

MILFORD — Perdue closed its poultry production plant Monday for cleaning after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company said.

Diana Souder, a spokeswoman for Perdue, said the company enacted its pandemic response protocols, based on guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The plant received a “a top-to-bottom cleaning and sanitization using CDC guidelines for this process,” she said in a statement.

The plant will reopen Tuesday.

As part of the follow-up, the company said it would ask the employees with whom they had contact, and it would review camera footage to see which employees may have been within six feet for 10 minutes or longer.

The two employees are in quarantine for 14 days while still receiving pay and no attendance penalty, and may return to work when approved to do so by a health care provider, said Ms. Souder.

“The company is continuing the incremental preventative measures at all of its facilities that were implemented in early March to protect the health of associates, including increased sanitation and cleaning (above and beyond the full sanitization that all facilities receive every 24 hours), and extended the hours of many of the onsite Wellness Centers at facilities, which are available to all Associates and their families free of charge,” a statement from Perdue said. “Additionally, the company is implementing temperature checking across all facilities and reminding associates to follow the CDC guidelines for proper hygiene.”

In the statement, the company said the CDC states COVID-19 is not known to be a food-borne pathogen.

A social media statement from the Delaware Division of Public Health Monday said the division is working closely with the company, which voluntarily shut down after the positive tests, to ensure the safety of employees.