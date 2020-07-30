Positive COVID-19 cases down from previous day

SMYRNA — The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced 91 new positive COVID-19 cases in its daily report on Thursday.

The number of new cases dropped by 39 compared to the previous day. Delaware’s total positive cases of the virus are now at 14,689.

Current COVID-19 related hospitalizations only increased by one to 69, which is still the highest total in the month of July. Of those hospitalizations, 11 are considered critical.

The DPH also announced no new COVID-19 related deaths, leaving that total at 581.

The percentage of persons who tested positive for the virus was 4.9% for the data released on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average is now at 4.3.% — it has increased by 0.1% two days in a row. The World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average under 5%.

An additional 32 people were listed as recovered from the virus, meaning a week without symptoms, bringing that total to 8,140.

The DPH said there were 1,760 negative tests as that total increased to 164,174.

By county, there have been 6,743 COVID-19 cases in New Castle County, 5,583 cases in Sussex County, 2,151 in Kent County and 212 cases where the county is not yet known.

All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

At 1:45 p.m. today, Gov. John Carney will receive the Pandemic Resurgence Advisory Committee (PRAC) Interim Report, which will inform the effort to plan for a potentially dangerous resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.

It will be livestreamed at www.de.gov/live and on Gov. Carney’s Facebook page.