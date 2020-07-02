Positive COVID-19 cases increase in Delaware

SMYRNA — The Delaware Division of Public Health announced 221 additional positive COVID-19 cases in Delaware on Thursday, as well as one additional death related to COVID-19.

Of those 221 cases, 160 new positive cases were reported to the DPH as of 6 p.m. Wednesday. The remaining 61 positive cases are from test results reported on prior days, the majority of which were reported over the weekend, but were hung up as the DPH transitioned to a new data system, the DPH said in its daily release.

The 160 cases processed on Wednesday were an increase of 125 compared to the day prior based on information from the DPH’s My Healthy Community dashboard.

While the positive cases saw an increase, the percentage of persons who tested positive decreased from 6.8% from Tuesday to 4.6% on Wednesday, likely due to a substantial amount of tests being processed on Wednesday. The rolling average of positive tests is currently at 6.5% after being at 2.6% two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations are still trending downward with 67 currently hospitalized — 16 of those are listed as critically ill. Comparing months, hospitalizations dropped from 157 on June 1 to 67 on July 1.

A total of 510 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19, the DPH said. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104-years-old. Of those who have died, 270 were females and 240 were males while a total of 245 individuals were from New Castle County, 90 were from Kent County, and 175 were from Sussex County.

The most recent death announced Thursday involved a 67-year-old female long-term care resident of New Castle County who had underlying health conditions, according to the DPH.

Negative tests increased by 3,313, as the total of negative tests surpassed the 100,000 mark with 103,187.

The total positive cases stands at 11,731 with 5,183 in New Castle County, 4,779 in Sussex County, 1,716 in Kent County and 53 cases where the county is unknown.

All numbers are as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The DPH also announced to the public the Division of Public Health COVID-19 Call Center will be closed today, July 3 in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. The 2-1-1 Call Center will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email info@delaware211.org. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.