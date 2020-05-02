Positive COVID-19 cases surpass 5,000 in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware has surpassed 5,000 positive cases of COVID-19, officials announced Saturday.

The state is now at 5,038 cases — an increase of 120 cases from the day before, according to the Division of Public Health. As of 6 p.m. Friday, hospitalizations in the state hit 300, an increase from 281 the day before. There are 64 hospitalized individuals listed as critically ill. The increase comes after hospitalizations had decreased for several days earlier this week.

The amount of individuals recovered climbed by 143 to a total of 1,546 recovered. Nine more fatalities were announced, for a total of 168 deaths related to the virus.

The most recent deaths include a 26-year-old, the youngest Delawearean to die so far. Of those who have died, 90 were females and 78 were males. A total of 76 individuals were from New Castle County, 29 were from Kent County and 63 were from Sussex County.

Also Saturday, the Department of Health and Social Services announced the deaths of three residents or patients at 24/7 facilities.

Two deaths from the Delaware Hospital of the Chronically Ill in Smyrna involved a 53-year-old female resident who died April 24 and a 49-year-old female resident who died April 29. Both died at a Kent County hospital. The additional death at Delaware Psychiatric Center involved a 64-year-old male patient who died April 23 at a New Castle County hospital.

“Our hearts break for the families of the residents from Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill and the patient from Delaware Psychiatric Center who have passed away,” said DHSS Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker in a prepared statement. “These losses have had a tremendous impact on the staffs of our facilities, too, and I want to honor their selfless dedication and commitment in serving the individuals in our care. Across our state, our thoughts and prayers also go out to all of the families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, including those in long-term care facilities.”

Their deaths bring the total of residents or patients from DHSS’ 24/7 facilities who have died to seven. The previous deaths involved two female residents of Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, a female patient at Delaware Psychiatric Center and a male resident of Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City.

Delaware’s first official coronavirus case came on March 11, with the first death announced March 26.

Sussex County remains the county with the highest amount of positive cases. In all, there have been 2,359 positive cases in Sussex, 1,864 positive cases in New Castle, 793 positive cases in Kent and 22 positive cases with an unknown county.

Expanded community testing is occurring in Sussex County, according to DPH, and do not require a physician’s order.

These community testing sites, located along the Route 113 corridor in Sussex, are focused on essential employees, at-risk populations and their families, those exposed to someone with COVID-19 or individuals caring for someone sick with COVID-19.