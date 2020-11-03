Positive test among Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity staffer

DOVER — Due to a positive COVID test within Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity staff, ReStore will be closed until further notice.



Beginning Tuesday, it will not be accepting donations or allowing in-store shopping. The volunteer program is also suspended for the time being.



Any customers or volunteers who were in the store last week and came into close contact with our staff can visit del.gov for COVID-19 testing sites.



Additionally, they will be postponing their Virtual Chair-ity Ball 2020 that was scheduled for Saturday until further notice.



Tickets and sponsorships that were purchased for this event will be honored at the future date. CDHFH will be reaching out to those that were attending with more details.



For the most up-to-date information, visit centraldelawarehabitat.org.