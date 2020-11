Due to a positive COVID test within Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity staff, ReStore will be closed until further notice.

Beginning Tuesday, it will not be accepting donations or allowing in-store shopping. The volunteer program is also suspended for the time being.

Any customers or volunteers who were in the store last week and came into close contact with our staff can visit del.gov for COVID-19 testing sites.

For the most up-to-date information, go to https://centraldelawarehabitat.org/.