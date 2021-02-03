Rapid COVID testing available for select patients at TidalHealth Delaware offices

TidalHealth Primary Care and TidalHealth Immediate Care offices in Delaware are now providing rapid COVID-19 testing for select patients who qualify.



The rapid tests are intended for people who are already symptomatic or showing signs of COVID-19. These are not general tests designed for people who, for instance, need a test to travel or who are concerned that they may have been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive.



“As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, our understanding of the disease has also evolved, and we finally have a variety of treatment options to prevent the worsening of the virus,” said Dr. Karin DiBari, TidalHealth vice president. “We are pleased to be able to provide expanded access to patients for COVID-19 testing in our offices, so we can connect them with these treatment options early in the disease, helping to keep them out of the hospital.”



TidalHealth Immediate Care offices, located in Seaford, Georgetown and Laurel, are an alternative to an emergency department visit, and the rapid tests available for people who are symptomatic can return results quickly.



“These tests, when used correctly for patients with symptoms, are highly accurate for diagnosing patients with COVID-19, opening up possibilities for medical treatments to reduce the impact of their infection,” said Dr. Harry Anthony, chief medical officer for TidalHealth Primary Care.



Those who test positive may also have the opportunity to participate in TidalHealth’s bamlanivimab and Regeneron COVID-19 clinic in Salisbury, Maryland, for rapid treatment of the virus and the opportunity for greatly improved outcomes.



If a person believes they qualify for a rapid test, they must first call their Delaware TidalHealth Primary Care provider or any of the three TidalHealth Immediate Care locations in Delaware for further instructions before coming to the office to prevent possible spread of the disease and to verify eligibility.



You do not need to be a Delaware resident to visit TidalHealth Immediate Care offices. Most insurances are accepted.



TidalHealth Immediate Care offices in Delaware are located at 100 Rawlins Drive, Seaford (536-5415); 503 W. Market St., Georgetown (856-7099); and 30549 Sussex Highway, Laurel (715-5214).