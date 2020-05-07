We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Recovered COVID-19 patients needed for plasma donations

DOVER — Bayhealth is using plasma from recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients to treat those who are severely ill with the virus. This type of treatment, which originated more than a century ago, is known as convalescent plasma therapy. It involves transferring antibodies from one individual to a blood-matched recipient in order to fight an infection. The Food and Drug Administration recently fast-tracked approval of its use as an investigational treatment on those who are very sick from COVID-19.

Bayhealth administered plasma to its first COVID-19 patient recently and is currently seeking donors for a convalescent plasma bank program offered in partnership through the Blood Bank of Delmarva.

Candidates for the convalescent plasma bank program are individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered and been symptom- free for at least 14 days, and who meet other typical blood bank requirements.
For more details on this program or if you’re interested in being a plasma donor, contact Coronavirus Management Team member Holly Dapias, RN, at 302-612-1862. Registration is also available at www.delmarvablood.org.

