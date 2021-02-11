Registration for Curative COVID-19 vaccine second dose events opens

Gov. John Carney, the Division of Public Health and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency announced that registration for second-dose Curative events in all three counties opened Thursday at 10 a.m.



Registration is available at the following links:

• Georgetown: curative.com/sites/25123.

• Dover: curative.com/sites/25081.

• Wilmington: curative.com/sites/25122.

Next week’s second-dose events will be hosted from Monday to Feb. 19 at Delaware Technical Community College campuses in Dover, Wilmington and Georgetown. The DTCC events are planned for Phase 1A-eligible Delaware workers and age 65-plus Delawareans who received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at state-sponsored, large vaccination events. In total, 3,800 second-dose appointments will be available. Anyone without proof of first vaccination on or before Jan. 18 will be turned away from the vaccination events, even if they have an appointment.



Delawareans who received their first vaccination on or before Jan. 18 at an enrolled pharmacy or​ health care provider should contact their provider or pharmacy to schedule a second-dose appointment before attempting to register for a state-sponsored event. The state will allocate second-dose vaccines to enrolled providers as close to the 21- to 28-day window as federal supply allows. Additional state-sponsored, second-dose events are expected to begin as early as Feb. 20 for individuals who received their first dose at state-sponsored events.



“Our goal is to vaccinate as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Gov. Carney. “These second-dose events will temporarily reduce our ability to expand access to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But we are making significant progress in vaccinating vulnerable 65-plus Delawareans and front-line health care workers. That will help limit spread of COVID-19 and serious illness among our most vulnerable populations.”



Delawareans who lost their vaccination record cards can request their immunization records by emailing vaccine@delaware.gov (subject line: Lost Vaccine Card). Please include full name and date of birth when requesting proof of first dose. Those without email access can call (833) 633-1715.



More information about Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program is available at de.gov/covidvaccine.