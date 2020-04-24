We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Rehoboth Beach cancels Independence Day fireworks due to COVID-19

Apr 24th, 2020

REHOBOTH BEACH – Out of an abundance of caution, the city of Rehoboth Beach Friday announced cancellation of its Independence Day fireworks on July 3 and the Bandstand Summer Concert Series through the July 4th weekend.

All permitted special events scheduled through the holiday weekend are also canceled, and the city is working closely with the event producers to cancel their events.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” said Rehoboth Beach Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It is difficult to accept that these cherished events cannot continue as planned this year. We look forward to the day when we can all come together once again and celebrate the events that make Rehoboth Beach such a wonderful and connected community.”

For the latest event updates, visit www.cityofrehoboth.com and www.rehobothbandstand.com.

For more information, contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.

