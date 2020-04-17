Rehoboth Beach family making masks to help stop spread

Kathy Dougherty, left, of Rehoboth Beach and her mother Dorothy Mest are making masks for Beebe Healthcare, first responders and other emergency personnel.

REHOBOTH BEACH — Kathy Dougherty began sewing masks with her sisters to give to family and friends.

Word quickly spread and now the group is sewing for hospitals, police departments, nursing homes and other emergency personnel.

Ms. Dougherty, of Rehoboth Beach, recently teamed up with her mother Dorothy Mest to make masks for Beebe Healthcare. Her two sisters, Ashley and Cindy, who each live in Pennsylvania, joined with aunts and daughters as the family combined to make and donate more than 1,000 masks.

Ms. Dougherty has also donated several masks to members of her neighborhood of Sawgrass North.

The family has been aided by contributions from community members who are giving money and fabric to help make more masks.

“Even though I’m donating these masks locally,” Ms. Dougherty said. “Many people have been so appreciative, that they are giving monetary donations or materials to show their thanks and to also be a part of this movement in their own way.”

All donations are put right back into making more masks.

Hospitals, police stations, other emergency organizations or nursing homes in need of masks, can contact Kathy Dougherty at 610-466-5710. Leave a message and she will get back to you.