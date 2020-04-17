We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Rehoboth Beach family making masks to help stop spread

Apr 17th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0
Kathy Dougherty, left, of Rehoboth Beach and her mother Dorothy Mest are making masks for Beebe Healthcare, first responders and other emergency personnel.

REHOBOTH BEACH — Kathy Dougherty began sewing masks with her sisters to give to family and friends.

Word quickly spread and now the group is sewing for hospitals, police departments, nursing homes and other emergency personnel.

Ms. Dougherty, of Rehoboth Beach, recently teamed up with her mother Dorothy Mest to make masks for Beebe Healthcare. Her two sisters, Ashley and Cindy, who each live in Pennsylvania, joined with aunts and daughters as the family combined to make and donate more than 1,000 masks.

Ms. Dougherty has also donated several masks to members of her neighborhood of Sawgrass North.

The family has been aided by contributions from community members who are giving money and fabric to help make more masks.

“Even though I’m donating these masks locally,” Ms. Dougherty said. “Many people have been so appreciative, that they are giving monetary donations or materials to show their thanks and to also be a part of this movement in their own way.”

All donations are put right back into making more masks.

Hospitals, police stations, other emergency organizations or nursing homes in need of masks, can contact Kathy Dougherty at 610-466-5710. Leave a message and she will get back to you.

Reach staff writer Tim Mastro at tmastro@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie