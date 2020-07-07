Rehoboth Beach modifies face covering requirement

REHOBOTH BEACH– The Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously voted to lift the requirement of face coverings on the beach Tuesday.

All persons within the city of Rehoboth Beach are still required to wear a face covering in all public places, including streets, sidewalks, parks, the Boardwalk and commercial establishments, with the following exceptions:

Facial coverings shall not be required while actively bathing in ocean water.

Facial coverings shall be required while entering and leaving the beach. Face coverings shall not be required to be worn while on the beach when social distancing of 6 feet is possible.

Facial coverings shall not be required to be worn while exercising when social distancing is possible. Exercise is defined as a strenuous activity requiring physical effort, carried out to sustain or improve health and fitness.

City officials say that whether the beach is crowded or not, face coverings should always be kept on hand for situations when you might encounter others.

“Wearing masks has turned out to be very successful at halting the spread of COVID-19 if everyone is on board. It’s an incredibly simple, cheap, and effective intervention,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It works for individuals, but more importantly for communities; wear a mask for the people you want to protect, wear a mask for the businesses you want to see open. Wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others is the right thing to do. Let’s show our commitment to our community and small businesses by masking up for each other.”

Everyone over the age of 12 must wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth in public places except for the beach. The order applies to all persons and includes bicyclists. The order takes effect immediately.

