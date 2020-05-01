Rehoboth Beach reopens Bandstand Circle to traffic

REHOBOTH BEACH – The City of Rehoboth Beach on Friday reopened its Bandstand Circle on Friday, May 1, to accommodate businesses in Delaware’s planned staged economic reopening.

The circle area was previously closed to vehicular traffic shortly after the beach and Rehoboth Boardwalk closed on March 21 to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The beach, boardwalk and city playgrounds remain closed.

City crews removed the iconic white benches throughout downtown Monday morning in an effort to curb the possible spread of COVID-19.

As Delaware is in the planning stages of economic reopening, businesses will reopen with changes that will allow many services and shops that have been closed for months to start operating again, but with strict new guidelines to suppress transmission of the coronavirus.

Anticipating this, the formally closed Bandstand Circle will be open to assist businesses with takeout and curbside services.

“This move represents a shift in the city’s hunkering down phase to an easing period on the road toward recovery,” Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns said Friday in a press release.

The city continues to emphasize the need for the public to not relax in its cautious approach to containing the spread of the coronavirus, the city stated in its press release. Both businesses and customers need to be mindful of the health risks as they re-engage in more commercial activity.

