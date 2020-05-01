We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Rehoboth Beach reopens Bandstand Circle to traffic

May 1st, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

REHOBOTH BEACH – The City of Rehoboth Beach on Friday reopened its Bandstand Circle on Friday, May 1, to accommodate businesses in Delaware’s planned staged economic reopening.

The circle area was previously closed to vehicular traffic shortly after the beach and Rehoboth Boardwalk closed on March 21 to help control the spread of coronavirus.

The beach, boardwalk and city playgrounds remain closed.

City crews removed the iconic white benches throughout downtown Monday morning in an effort to curb the possible spread of COVID-19.

As Delaware is in the planning stages of economic reopening, businesses will reopen with changes that will allow many services and shops that have been closed for months to start operating again, but with strict new guidelines to suppress transmission of the coronavirus.

Anticipating this, the formally closed Bandstand Circle will be open to assist businesses with takeout and curbside services.

“This move represents a shift in the city’s hunkering down phase to an easing period on the road toward recovery,” Rehoboth Mayor Paul Kuhns said Friday in a press release.

The city continues to emphasize the need for the public to not relax in its cautious approach to containing the spread of the coronavirus, the city stated in its press release. Both businesses and customers need to be mindful of the health risks as they re-engage in more commercial activity.

For more information, contact the City of Rehoboth Communications Department at 227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie