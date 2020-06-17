Rehoboth commissioners update plan for outdoor dining and retail

With Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening underway, the city of Rehoboth Beach removed a majority of the barricades on Rehoboth Avenue Wednesday. (Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder)

REHOBOTH BEACH — With Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening underway, the city of Rehoboth Beach removed a majority of the barricades on Rehoboth Avenue Wednesday, June 17.

The commissioners agreed on May 26 to utilize parking spaces on the first two blocks of Rehoboth Avenue as a pedestrian walkway and to allow outdoor dining and retail while encouraging the public to social distance.

Jersey barriers were installed on the north and south sides and the created walkway opened to the public on May 30.

At their June 16 meeting, the commissioners agreed to remove the barricades and restore approximately 130 parking spaces.

For restaurants that have requested outdoor dining, the barricades will remain in place. Those locations on Rehoboth Avenue include Claws Seafood House, Purple Parrot Restaurant & Bar, Cilantro Cocina de Mexico, Kaisy’s Delight, Nuevo Taco, Blackwall Hitch and Indigo. Barricades also will remain along Wilmington and Baltimore avenues for Shorebreak Lodge, Mariachi Restaurant, DiFebo’s Italian Restaurant, and Rudy’s Cheese Shop & Fondue Bar.

ADA accessibility, delivery, public transportation, and emergency vehicle access will be maintained.

The commissioners agreed to make these adjustments in response to feedback from staff, the public, and the business community. The barricades are planned through July 31 at this time.

Commissioners will be discussing the logistics of outdoor dining at future meetings. Restaurants and merchants may continue to submit an application to utilize city sidewalks adjacent to their business only. The Bandstand circle parking meters will be updated to one hour effective Wednesday, June 17.

The city’s cost to establish the current walkway, including the barricades and ADA ramps, is $54,526. Reconfiguring the walkway is estimated at an additional $2,000.

City officials said in a press release that they are diligently working on federal reimbursement for those COVID-19 related expenditures. “When reviewing the project’s total cost, the commissioners agreed it was necessary to sustain businesses and encourage residents and visitors to summer safely.”