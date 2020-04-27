We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Visit our coronavirus bulletin board page for community news and updates. Visit our coronavirus resources page for links to places where you can find help and information.

Rehoboth removing public benches to prevent spread

Apr 27th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0
The city of Rehoboth Beach is removing benches from the boardwalk, bandstand and along Rehoboth Avenue in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID19. (Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder)

The city of Rehoboth Beach is removing public benches to prevent the spread of COVID-19, spokeswoman Krys Johnson said today.

“This is a temporary removal of benches to prohibit people from gathering,” she said. “The city urges the public to heed Governor John Carney’s declarations of a state of emergency.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone, and the path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community.”

The city began an initiative on April 3 with police closely monitoring out-of-state travelers within city limits, as well as, the closures of the beach and Boardwalk. The city said the main goal of the on-going initiative was to take action to monitor, inform, and enforce the beach and Boardwalk closures and the 14-day self-quarantine mandate imposed upon out-of-state travelers.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com

Helpful Coronavirus links

Delaware Division of Health Coronavirus Page
CDC: About the Coronavirus Disease 2019
CDC: What to do if You Are Sick
Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
AP News Coronavirus Coverage

Have a question, tip, or resources about the coronavirus pandemic? Submit it to our newsroom and we’ll do what we can to provide answers.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie