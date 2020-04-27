Rehoboth removing public benches to prevent spread

The city of Rehoboth Beach is removing public benches to prevent the spread of COVID-19, spokeswoman Krys Johnson said today.
“This is a temporary removal of benches to prohibit people from gathering,” she said. “The city urges the public to heed Governor John Carney’s declarations of a state of emergency.
“This is a very difficult time for everyone, and the path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community.”
The city began an initiative on April 3 with police closely monitoring out-of-state travelers within city limits, as well as, the closures of the beach and Boardwalk. The city said the main goal of the on-going initiative was to take action to monitor, inform, and enforce the beach and Boardwalk closures and the 14-day self-quarantine mandate imposed upon out-of-state travelers.