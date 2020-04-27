Rehoboth removing public benches to prevent spread

The city of Rehoboth Beach is removing benches from the boardwalk, bandstand and along Rehoboth Avenue in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID19. (Special to the Delaware State News/Chuck Snyder)

The city of Rehoboth Beach is removing public benches to prevent the spread of COVID-19, spokeswoman Krys Johnson said today.

“This is a temporary removal of benches to prohibit people from gathering,” she said. “The city urges the public to heed Governor John Carney’s declarations of a state of emergency.

“This is a very difficult time for everyone, and the path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community.”

The city began an initiative on April 3 with police closely monitoring out-of-state travelers within city limits, as well as, the closures of the beach and Boardwalk. The city said the main goal of the on-going initiative was to take action to monitor, inform, and enforce the beach and Boardwalk closures and the 14-day self-quarantine mandate imposed upon out-of-state travelers.