Reopen Delaware plans to ‘Storm the Beach’ in Rehoboth on May 16

May 7th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

REHOBOTH BEACH – Reopen Delaware, a group dedicated to “Getting our state opened back up in this shutdown” announced on its Facebook page and on Twitter that it is planning a Storm the Beach event on Saturday, May 16, at noon at the Rehoboth Beach bandstand.

The group is protesting the state of Delaware’s beach closures and the harm it is doing to local businesses that remain closed during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Richard Bishop Sr., an administrator for Reopen Delaware, said, “This will be a mass act of peaceful civil disobedience, and it’s time for all Delawareans to step up and be involved.”

Mr. Bishop said the group is inspired by the planned reopening of beaches in New Jersey and Ocean City, Maryland, and said it is time for Delaware to answer the call to reopen its beaches.

He said there has been a great deal of positive reaction to the event on the group’s Facebook page and invites people for a fun day at the beach and to bring “your beach chairs, coolers and most important, your voices!”

