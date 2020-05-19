Republicans to Carney: “Enough is enough,” reopen this week

DOVER — The chorus calling for Delaware to reopen almost immediately and with few restrictions continues to grow.

Fifteen of the General Assembly’s 24 Republican lawmakers on Tuesday sent a letter to Gov. John Carney urging him to lift limitations and open the state by Friday instead of June 1.

“We write today with extreme concern over the impact of the decisions that have been made so far by your administration in an attempt to combat the coronavirus,” they wrote. “We have watched as your administration favored large and powerful business interests over our local merchants.

“We have seen businesses shut down and their owners threatened with criminal charges. And we have listened as mixed messages and confusion have caused panic and fear to spread far and wide.

“We have fought tirelessly behind the scenes to impact the decisions you have made, largely because we believed that we needed to all be on the same team in combatting this virus. Unfortunately, our concerns have not been heeded and our suggestions have been adopted too late, if at all. It is time to say, ‘Enough is enough.’”

The recent steps toward resuming pre-COVID life are far from sufficient, wrote the lawmakers, including both minority leaders and the House minority whip.

Businesses, most of which have been closed or operating in very limited fashion for the past two months, are suffering, they wrote. While many retail establishments have been allowed to do curbside pickup recently and the state aims to allow greater reopening come June 1, Republicans want to see more drastic steps.

Reopening should begin this week so businesses, especially those along the beach, can benefit from Memorial Day weekend tourism, they wrote. The letter also calls on removing the restrictions on short-term rentals and the two-week quarantine required for people entering Delaware from another state.

While the governor announced Monday religious establishments can operate with strict limits, such as no more than 30 percent capacity and continued social distancing, that’s not enough for the letter writers, who want to see churches given more freedom.

Day cares and children’s activities like sports should be allowed to open as well, they wrote, noting children are at less risk from the virus and transmission can be less likely outside.

The lawmakers recommended the governor audit the data the state has been collecting on COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths because “many doubts and concerns … have been raised anecdotally about the quality of the data” and “there is a great deal of chatter in the medical community about deaths being classified as COVID-19 that perhaps should not be.”

Delaware has successfully flattened the curve, limiting the spread of the coronavirus, and now society should be allowed to return to daily life, the Republicans wrote.

The state has seen a steep drop in new hospitalizations, and the number of new positive tests is trending down. However, the number of deaths has increased by nearly a third over the past week.

“We have decisions over the future of thousands of Delaware small businesses being made by a group of people who have little to no experience running a business, and to no one’s surprise, the results have been disastrous,” the letter says. “The state needs to adopt a new decision framework – one that prioritizes opening those businesses that can be opened.

“Our small businesses know how to operate safely. They know that the ultimate judge of their success will be public confidence. They just want a fair playing field in order to compete. It’s time to give them the chance to do so. It’s time to trust Delawareans to know what is best, and to act accordingly.”

While the letter writers seem confident things will mostly return to normal should the government mandates be removed, that’s far from a guarantee.

Public health experts have warned the country faces a risk of another serious outbreak should it reopen too soon or without the proper protections, and polls indicate many Americans are worried about rushing the process.

A poll from the Pew Research Center from late April and early May says 68 percent of respondents are more concerned about restrictions being lifted too quickly than too slowly, although there’s a big divide between Democrats and Republicans. Even limited specifically to people who lost a job or took a pay cut as a result of the virus, 68 percent expressed greater worry about speeding the process up too much.

About 29 percent of Americans are unemployed or making less money because of COVID-19, per the same poll.

Fifteen of the 24 members of the GOP in the General Assembly signed the letter. They are: Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker (Ocean View), House Minority Leader Danny Short (Seaford), House Minority Whip Tim Dukes (Laurel), Sen. Dave Lawson (Marydel), Sen. Brian Pettyjohn (Georgetown), Sen. Bryant Richardson (Seaford), Sen. Dave Wilson (Lincoln), Rep. Rich Collins (Millsboro), Rep. Ron Gray (Selbyville), Rep. Ruth Briggs King (Georgetown), Rep. Shannon Morris (Camden-Wyoming), Rep. Charles Postles (Milford), Rep. Jeff Spiegelman (Clayton), Rep. Jesse Vanderwende (Bridgeville) and Rep. Lyndon Yearick (Camden).

The 15 members of the House GOP caucus sent a similar letter about three weeks ago.