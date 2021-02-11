Rite Aid adds COVID testing locations

Rite Aid is expanding no-charge COVID-19 self-swab testing to all its remaining drive-thru locations, with eight additional sites in Delaware opening Friday. Like Rite Aid’s existing drive-thru testing sites, the new locations will utilize polymerase chain reaction tests, simple nasal self-swabs overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. The sites will operate weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals 4 and older, regardless of whether they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. At all testing locations, customers are required to register at riteaid.com to schedule a time slot. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and have their photo ID at the appointment with the minor. The Rite Aid locations beginning COVID-19 testing Friday include Camden (3004 S. DuPont Highway), Harrington (17069 S. DuPont Highway), Milford (677 N. DuPont Blvd.), Georgetown (40 Georgetown Plaza), Millsboro (28511 DuPont Blvd.), Rehoboth Beach (18898 Rehoboth Mall Blvd., Suite 1), Middletown (455 W. Main St.) and Newark (399 New London Road).

