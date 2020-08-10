Rolling average of COVID cases drops below 4% in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware’s seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive COVID-19 tests dropped below 4% for the first time since July 11, according to data released by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The percent positive rate for Monday was 2.6%, dropping the seven-day rolling average to 3.8%. The average has dropped from 4.7% to 3.8% over the last six days.

The World Health Organization recommends a percent positive rate of 5%.

The DPH announced 68 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which brings Delaware’s total to 15,634. All numbers via the DPH are as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

New Castle County has seen the most cases with 7,243, Sussex County has 5,848 cases, Kent County has 2,294 cases and there are 249 cases where county is not yet known, according to the DPH.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by two as they continue to set new marks for the lowest they’ve been since March. There are currently 34 hospitalizations, including 12 in critical condition, the DPH said.

There were also no new COVID-19-related deaths announced. The total number of deaths remained at 591 with 291 in New Castle County, 192 in Sussex County and 108 in Kent County.

The DPH added 51 recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 8,500. An additional 2,494 people tested negative, increasing that total to 185,038.

The state announced a number of drive-thru testing sites Monday for downstate locations this week.

Kent County has two testing locations — the first is Tuesday at Milford High School from 3 to 7 p.m. and the other is Friday, in Dover at Whatcoast United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In Sussex County, Delaware Tech’s Jack F. Owens Campus in Georgetown is hosting a testing event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday,

To reduce check-in time, those who wish to be tested are encouraged to pre-register at delaware.curativeinc.com. On-site registration will be available, but the wait time is longer, the DPH said.

Participants are asked to not eat, drink, or brush their teeth 20 minutes prior to the viral test.

A full list of COVID-19 testing sites is available at de.gov/gettested.