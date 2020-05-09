We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Saluting local front liners of another sort

I’d like to send a “shout out” to the manager and staff of the Dollar General store on Main Street In Millsboro. 

Janet and her crew have been welcoming shoppers and keeping the store fully stocked – except for scarce paper products – during these weeks of the pandemic. I know I can count on them whenever I visit the store. They’ve shown commitment to their customers and continue to be helpful during these stressful and challenging times.

Although they may not be front liners in a hospital or other healthcare setting, I want them to know how much I appreciate them.  I hope this letter encourages others who depend on the downtown Millsboro store to salute Janet and her staff members.  They do Dollar General proud!

Kathy Salamone
Millsboro    

