Salvation Army helps feed needy in Sussex County

The Salvation Army Sussex Chapel’s mass feeding initiative Tuesday featured 500 family boxes of food available to residents of Sussex County. (Delaware State News/Glenn Rolfe)

SEAFORD – The Salvation Army’s humanitarian crusade to help feed the need in crisis continued Tuesday morning with a mass feeding program administered at its Sussex Chapel base in Seaford.

Five hundred huge family food boxes filled with an assortment of canned goods, rice, meats and other edibles were distributed via drive-thru fashion.

“The Salvation Army knows that there is no quarantine for hunger,” said Lt. Miguel Alban.

Food distribution was limited to one box per vehicle. It was open to anybody from Sussex County, providing proof of county residency.

“The Salvation Army located here serves the whole county,” said Lt. Alban, who co-pastors the Sussex Chapel with wife, Lt. Kathryn Alban.

Food box recipients remained in their vehicles; the Sussex Chapel, in accordance with Gov. John Carney’s State of emergency orders governing gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, remains closed to the public.

Lt. Miguel Alban, co-pastor of The Salvation Army Sussex Chapel, grapples with a family food box, one of 500 boxes distributed Tuesday in TSA’s mass feeding program.

“We are keeping precautions,” said Lt. Alban. “But we are still feeding them.”

In addition to food that included chicken, pork chops and fish, each box contained information about programs offered by The Salvation Army. “So, that in the future when we can once again come together, they know what goes on here, other than being fed,” said Lt. Alban.

Another mass feeding box food event is scheduled for April 28, Lt. Alban said.

During the drive-thru, traffic control assistance was provided by Delaware State Police and Delaware’s Department of Transportation.

Delaware State Police and DelDOT monitor and coordinate traffic flow along southbound Sussex Highway Tuesday during The Salvation Army Sussex Chapel’s mass feeding of 500 family boxes of food.

“Thanks to DelDOT and Delaware State Police, we were able to do it in such a smooth fashion that there are no lines. Everything is just moving along. They have been such a blessing,” said Lt. Alban. “We have different volunteers from different churches, and our staff helping us. Everybody is just so willing to serve. And we are able to be there for the families who need it during this difficult time.”

The mass feeding program is in addition to The Salvation Army’s regular food pantry program, offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sussex Chapel on Sussex Highway just north of Seaford.

To contact The Salvation Army Sussex Chapel, call 628-2020.