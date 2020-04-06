Salvation Army opens Virtual Food Pantry to provide donations

DOVER — The Salvation Army of Delaware and Eastern Pennsylvaia has launched a Virtual Food Pantry that leads to real food assistance to help feed those who are in need during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Without leaving home, individuals are invited to jump online, shop for others and help make a difference in the lives of people in Delaware communities who are struggling.

The pantry, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allows anyone to shop for their neighbors wwho might need a little help during this crisis. Log on to pendel.salvationarmy.org to donate.

“We are seeing unprecedented needs,” said Capt. Timothy Sheehan, Delaware state coordinator for The Salvation Army of Delaware. “The Salvation Army is on the front lines addressing all these needs and will be there to provide desperately needed food.

“Any help that we can get from the public is greatly needed as we see more and more people who’ve never needed our help before, coming for food. Help us help others because there is no quarantine from hunger.”

The donations of food are distributed through food boxes and bags at the Salvation Army Corps Community Centers. Every donation made stays right in the local community to help those in greatest need.

Salvation Army officials said every donation is needed. For example, $30 will provide one meal for a family of four. People can donate any amount by credit card for the Virtual Food Pantry. To donate by check, mail your contribution to: The Salvation Army-Delaware, 400 N. Orange St., Wilmington, DE 19801. Refer all corporate gift offers to Carl Colantuono at carl.colantuono@use.salvationarmy.org.

While all have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, the Salvation Army said that one in six Americans who are living in poverty will likely feel the effects quicker and more significantly. Needs are increasing now that so many people have been furloughed or have lost jobs due to COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus has closed schools and community centers, which has created a gap in meals for children. Working families who live paycheck to paycheck are experiencing fewer hours on the job, with little or no income to support themselves or their loved ones.

Due to safety concerns, The Salvation Army is not currently able to accept material goods from the public; this virtual giving model will allow individuals to contribute to the initiative in a safe and convenient manner.

Since this crisis began, The Salvation Army of Delaware and Eastern Pennsylvania has provided in excess of 618,000 meals to individuals and families in need.

“We are an Army of caring individuals who will do all that we can,” The Salvation Army said in a press release. “To feed. To shelter. To help. To care.”