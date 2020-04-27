School Counselor Association fundraising for nonprofits that benefit students

For the Delaware School Counselor Association, it came down to advocating for not only their students and families, but the organizations that advocate for them, said DSCA President Brandon Townsend.

The organization is sponsoring an apparel fundraiser to support nonprofits such as the Food Bank of Delaware, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Delaware chapter and the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children.

“As school counselors, we wanted to make it a more holistic approach because the Food Bank is providing such critical services for our families who need food right now, but we also have a lot of students and citizens in general struggling with mental illness and mental health,” Mr. Townsend said. “Naturally, we know that when something like this happens or students are home for more extended periods of time, they’re also much more likely to experience some form of abuse.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Townsend said that nonprofits could face funding difficulties.

“Knowing how crucial these organizations are, whether it’s pre-, during or post-COVID-19, the last thing we want to see is any of these organizations lose staff or possibly not be able to operate because they’re funding is cut due to this,” he said.

DSCA has worked closely with the organizations, and selecting them as benefactors of the fundraiser made sense, he said.

The fundraiser is running through Pierce Apparel through May 8. For each item — a Delaware Strong sweatshirt, tee or long sleeve tee — purchased, $5 goes to the organizations. Apparel can be found here: pateamstores.com/collections/delaware-strong

Mr. Townsend is also moderating a Facebook live Wednesday at 4 p.m. to discuss the organizations and raise awareness.