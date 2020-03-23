Schools begin planning for a longer closure

As schools face long term closures in the wake of COVID-19, some are beginning to implement remote learning plans.

On Sunday, Gov. John Carney announced a stay-at-home order that would go into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m. through May 15, or until the crisis has subsided.

Schools were already slated to be out until March 27, but this new order means that schools could see a longer period of shutdown. Gov. Carney is expected to make an announcement about schools this week.

In a letter released to parents and staff on Monday, Cape Henlopen School District Superintendent Bob Fulton said plans were underway to get students set up for remote learning.

The district plans on sending out a telephone survey today at 6 p.m., to glean family’s access to technology.

Mr. Fulton urged families to answer the call and the two questions, as, he wrote, “this information is critical to planning for virtual learning.”

“Further, we are working hard to answer all of your questions and address your concerns,” he said. “We are awaiting guidance from state and federal officials on other items and we will update you at a later time.”

Appoquinimink School District posted a similar update, noting that they plan to launch remote learning on March 30, “pending approval from the Delaware Department of Education.”

“The president of the United States has ordered that federal testing be eliminated this year, but there are many local issues to resolve. Delaware’s top educators, school superintendents from around the state, will be in conference with the Governor’s Office late this afternoon (Monday) to try to get answers to the most pressing questions,” the letter reads.