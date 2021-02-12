Second dose appointments fill up fast

DOVER — Appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Delaware Technical Community College campuses in Dover, Wilmington, and Georgetown filled up in less than four hours on Tuesday.

State officials announced the link to register at the three sites was live at 10 a.m. All 3,800 spots were full shortly before 2 p.m.

The Delaware Tech campus vaccination clinics are run through the state’s partnership with Curative Inc. They will take place from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19 and are planned for Phase 1A-eligible Delaware workers and Delawareans 65 years old or older who received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at state-sponsored large vaccination events in mid-January.

Anyone without proof of first vaccination on or before Jan. 18 will be turned away from the vaccination events, even if they have an appointment, according to an announcement from the office of Gov. John Carney.

Delawareans who lost their vaccination record card can request their immunization record by emailing vaccine@delaware.gov with the subject line “Lost Vaccine Card.” The individual must include their full name and date of birth when requesting proof of their COVID-19 vaccine first dose. Those without email access can call 1-833-633-1715 to request their vaccination record card.

Additional state-sponsored, second-dose events are expected to begin as early as Feb. 20 for individuals who received their first dose at state-sponsored events. Details for how to register for those events will be available next week, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The state is asking Delawareans who received their first vaccination on or before Jan. 18 at an enrolled pharmacy or health care provider to contact their provider or pharmacy to schedule a second dose appointment before attempting to register for a state-sponsored event.

“Our goal is to vaccinate as many Delawareans as possible, as quickly and equitably as possible,” said Gov. Carney in a statement. “These second dose events will temporarily reduce our ability to expand access to first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. But we are making significant progress in vaccinating vulnerable 65+ Delawareans and front-line health care workers. That will help limit spread of COVID-19 and serious illness among our most vulnerable populations.”

More information regarding Delaware’s COVID-19 vaccination program is available at de.gov/covidvaccine.

The DPH has reported a total of 156,200 doses of vaccine received from the federal government, as of Wednesday at 11:59 p.m., although the state is experiencing reporting delays. According to the state’s immunization information system DelVAX, Delaware has administered 132,342 of these doses with 23,858 remaining in its inventory.

Delaware has recorded 81,875 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 11 and 1,262 COVID-19-related deaths, as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. The DPH reported 17 additional COVID-19-related deaths, including 16 which were a result of a regularly occurring review of Vital Statistics death certificate records.

Fourteen of the newly announced deaths were New Castle County residents while the other three were from Kent County. Nine were residents of a long-term care facility, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll in long-term care centers to 649 (51%).

The 17 individuals ranged in age from 62 years old to 97 years old.

The DPH reported 253 individuals in Delaware hospitals with COVID-19 as of Wednesday at 6 p.m. Of those hospitalized with the virus, 24 cases are considered critical.