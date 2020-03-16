Sen. Carper closes offices to public, staffer tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A member of U.S. Sen. Tom Carper’s, D-Del., Delaware-based staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The individual is self-quarantining and is not severely ill. This individual has not traveled to Washington, D.C. recently and has had no contact with Senator Carper or other members of Congress since exhibiting symptoms,” his office said in a statement released late Sunday.

“On the advice of Delaware public health experts at the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS), other members of Senator Carper’s staff who came in contact with the individual while the individual was exhibiting symptoms will be self-isolating at home for the next 14 days and monitoring their symptoms closely. If any of those staff members start showing symptoms of COVID-19, they will be tested as well.”

In response to the spread of coronavirus and following the advice of public health experts and medical professionals, Senator Carper’s staff – both in Washington, D.C. and Delaware – will be working remotely starting Monday, March 16. As a result, those offices will be closed to the public.

Staff members said the public can continue to call for questions and assistance by phone or by email. The Dover office can be reached at (302) 674-3308; Georgetown at (302) 856-7690; and Wilmington, (302) 573-6291.

Delawareans should visit www.CDC.gov or www.de.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus and how to protect themselves and their families.

Delawareans at heightened risk for serious illness from COVID-19 include elderly people and individuals living with chronic or underlying medical conditions. The CDC has a page here for additional guidance for those individuals. To reach Delaware’s COVID-19 information line, call 866-408-1899 or 7-1-1 for individuals with a hearing impairment.