Senior week participants warned after beach virus outbreak

SMYRNA — Delaware’s Division of Public Health on Saturday announced one additional coronavirus-related death and 70 additional new positive cases.

DPH also issued an alert, encouraging parents of teens who participated in senior week activities that involved living in a group setting or attending a large gathering to have them tested for COVID-19. The recommendation comes after DPH learned of several positive cases among teens living in a rental unit in the Delaware beach area.

At least three out of more than a dozen teens who were living in a rental unit in Dewey Beach recently tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said late Friday night.

Health officials said that while there the teens attended several crowded gatherings in Rehoboth, potentially exposing as many as a hundred or more to the virus. DPH has begun contacting the individuals who tested positive and their contacts and is providing guidance on how to safely self-isolate or self-quarantine.

The most recent COVID-19 death — a 66-year-old male New Castle County resident who had no known underlying health conditions — brings the total number of Delawareans who have passed away due to coronavirus-related complications to 434.

Of those who have died, 231 were females and 203 were males. A total of 197 individuals were from New Castle County, 153 were from Sussex County and 84 were from Kent County, according to DPH.

Cumulative case statistics in Delaware since March through 6 p.m. Friday, June 19 show 10,681 total positive cases, which includes 4,569 in New Castle County and 4,487 in Sussex County.

The state also announced that 6,395 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19 and 75 are currently hospitalized, 19 of whom are listed as critically ill.

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal online at myhealthycommunity. dhss.delaware.gov.

Information about testing events, including community testing sites and free-standing sites operated by the health care systems and hospitals, will be listed on the testing section of the Delaware coronavirus website at: https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/.