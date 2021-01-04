Seven COVID-related deaths mark first of 2021 in Delaware

DOVER — Delaware reported its first COVID-19-related deaths of 2021 with seven newly added deaths in the Delaware Division of Public Health’s daily update on Monday.

The seven deaths, which reflect data as of Sunday at 6 p.m., bring the state’s total to 937. All seven individuals had underlying health conditions and ranged in age from 63 years old to 97 years old, according to the DPH.

Four were New Castle County residents while three were from Sussex County. Two were residents of long-term care centers as 502 of the state’s 937 COVID-19-related deaths have been from long-term care facilities (53.5%).

Delaware’s number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 11 compared to the day prior. The total is at 432 as of Sunday at 6 p.m., the third-highest total of all-time. Of those currently hospitalized, 52 are considered to be critical.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests has increased by a full percentage point over the past week. It is up to 9.6% as of Friday at 6 p.m. There is a two-day lag for presenting this data to account for the time delay between the date of the test and the date the DPH receives the test result.

The lowest the seven-day rolling average has been in the last 30 days was 8.6% on Dec. 27. It was as high as 10.1% on Dec. 6. For reference, the World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5%.

For the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, the ZIP code of Frederica posted the highest positivity rate with 18.8% of its tests being positive. It was followed closely by Greenwood who was at 18.4%.

Three other ZIP codes posted positivity rates above 15% — Bridgeville (16.6%), Harrington (15.9%) and Laurel (15.1%). All ZIP codes in the state were above 5% except two (19806 and 19807). The ZIP code of 19806 in Wilmington had the lowest positivity rate for the week with 2.9%.

Delaware went over the 60,000-mark for positive cases in Monday’s report with 847 new cases to bring its total to 60,333 as of Sunday at 6 p.m.