Six additional COVID-related deaths added to Delaware’s rolls

DOVER — As a result of a review of death certificate records, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported six additional COVID-19-related deaths to the state’s official death toll, raising the total to 627.

The six additional deaths occurred between April and August, according to the DPH. The six were not previously reported to the DPH through standard reporting procedures, but should be classified as confirmed or probable deaths, per the CDC case definition, the DPH said.

The six deaths ranged in ages from 27 to 85 years old. Two were from New Castle County, two were from Kent County and two were from Sussex County.

Both individuals in New Castle County were men. In Kent County, one was a woman and one was a man while Sussex County’s deaths were also both males.

One of the Sussex County individuals was the only additional death who had an underlying health condition and one of the Kent County deaths was the only one who was a resident of a long-term care facility.

New Castle County has recorded the most COVID-19-related deaths with 309 deaths, followed by Sussex County’s 203 and Kent County’s 115.

Of the total 627 deaths, 373 were residents of a long-term care facility (59.5%).

The DPH’s daily report issued Monday showed some shrinking numbers after several spikes last week.

The DPH announced 95 new positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s total to 19,667. New Castle County has 9,663 total cases, the Sussex County with 6,649 cases, Kent County with 2,875 cases and 480 cases where the county is not yet known.

The seven-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests decreased 4 percentage points compared to the day prior and dropped to 6.7%. It is the first time in a week the seven-day rolling average is below 7%.

The World Health Organization recommends a seven-day rolling average of 5% or below for percentage of positive tests.

Hospitalizations also fell from 60 to 53 compared to the day prior. Critical hospitalizations did increase by one to 15.

The DPH also announced 77 additional recoveries from the virus, bringing that total to 10,376 while 1,691 more people tested negative for COVID-19, upping that total to 253,546.