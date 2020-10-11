Small increase in COVID cases and deaths

Delaware added 132 COVID-19 cases and one death Sunday, bringing its totals to 22,130 and 654 over the previous seven months.

According to the Division of Public Health, 108 people were hospitalized, an increase of five, with 24 critically ill.

Eighty-three Delawareans were hospitalized from coronavirus one week ago.

The number of hospitalizations has been slowly ticking back up from the low of 29 in mid-August. The high point was 337 at the end of April.

A total of 11,430 people have recovered.

Delaware’s supply of gloves is low, with one to two weeks’ worth left.

The average percentage of people testing positive, a key metric for state officials, is 5.8. The World Health Organization’s recommended target is 5%.

There have been 11,593 cases and 325 deaths in New Castle County, 3,225 and 118 in Kent County and 7,221 and 211 in Sussex County. Ninety-one cases hae involved a person whose residence is unknown.

In all, 310,570 Delawareans have been tested, according to DPH.

Eighty-two percent of the deceased were at least 65 years old even though that subset makes up only 16% of cases. Individuals under 50 account for 64% of cases but just 5% of deaths.

No one younger than 18 has died here.

White individuals make up 38% of cases and 65% of deaths.

Three hundred eighty-five individuals who died were in long-term care centers.

All data is as of 6 p.m. Saturday.