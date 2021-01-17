Small number of seniors vaccinated to ‘test the logistics’ ahead of Phase 1B

DOVER — A small number of those 65 and older were vaccinated Saturday ahead of Phase 1B to test out distribution as the state looks ahead to the next phase, officials said.

“To test the logistics and process for vaccinating the 65 and older population once the state moves to Phase 1B and to use available vaccine doses, on Saturday [the Division of Public Health] asked a small number of organizations with senior citizen members to come to these events,” the post said.

The state has been ramping up its vaccination effort in a “sprint” to finish vaccinating those in Phase 1A by holding mass drive-thru events at the Division of Motor Vehicles. Three are taking place this weekend at the Dover DMV.

But confusion stemmed Saturday from allowing a small group of those not in Phase 1A to be vaccinated, sparking backlash online.

In a Facebook post, state Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf wrote that after several people were vaccinated outside of Phase 1A, they posted online that anyone could be vaccinated.

“That is not the case,” he wrote. “A few people went through and should have been challenged but weren’t primarily because the staff doing the vaccination is made up of volunteers and they didn’t have access to a database to verify that they were first responders. Others arrived and got vaccinated because friends that I just described called them or posted online and told them to come get vaccinated because they had gotten theirs.”

The state is strengthening restrictions ahead of Sunday and Monday’s vaccination events, with only those in Phase 1A — health care personnel with direct contact with ill patients or infectious material, emergency medical services agencies, long-term care staff and long-term care residents — are eligible to be vaccinated, officials said.

“We appreciate everyone abiding by these protocols to help make sure our health care workers and EMS staff get vaccinated so we can transition soon to Phase 1B,” the Department of Health and Social Services said in a post.

Phase 1B contains those over the age of 65 and different categories of essential workers. The essential workers include first responders (firefighters and police) and education workers (teachers, support staff and child care staff), as well as employees in the food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, U.S. Postal Service, public transit and grocery store industries.

The state has previously said that it hopes to see vaccinations for Phase 1B start by mid- to late January.